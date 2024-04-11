Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC reduced its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $51,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,231.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,733,000 after buying an additional 642,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 467,431 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.36. 62,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,258. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

