Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 116.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

