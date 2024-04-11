SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.32% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,143,000 after acquiring an additional 791,030 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,086,000 after acquiring an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,030,000 after acquiring an additional 48,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 590,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.83. 945,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,838. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

