SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 429,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,057,000 after buying an additional 136,723 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.03. 2,774,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276,227. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $218.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

