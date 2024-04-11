SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWIFree Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

CWI stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

