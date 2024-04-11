SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

CWI stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

