SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,499 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $29.53 on Thursday. 481,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,637. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

