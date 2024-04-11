SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,795. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.47. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.26.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

