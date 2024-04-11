SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.25. 40,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,408. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.74. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

