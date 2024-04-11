Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.

NYSE SPHR opened at $44.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 76,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,181,188.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 76,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,181,188.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 245,669 shares of company stock worth $10,706,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $5,077,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $7,093,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $5,580,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,923,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

