Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) Head to Head Comparison

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cosmos Group and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprott 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.00 -$104.12 million ($0.09) N/A Sprott $141.45 million 7.52 $41.80 million $1.65 24.92

This table compares Cosmos Group and Sprott’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group N/A N/A -82.46% Sprott 27.34% 14.19% 10.98%

Risk and Volatility

Cosmos Group has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprott beats Cosmos Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

