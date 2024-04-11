Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $318,920.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTGet Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00.

Sprout Social Trading Down 4.2 %

SPT opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

