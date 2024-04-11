Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $318,920.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00.

Sprout Social Trading Down 4.2 %

SPT opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

