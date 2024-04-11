Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Sells $26,250.00 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,380 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Squarespace Price Performance

SQSP opened at $37.37 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQSP. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

