STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 166.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

