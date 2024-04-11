Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Director Sells C$36,000.00 in Stock

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) Director Thane Geoffrey Russell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.

Stampede Drilling Stock Up 6.4 %

Stampede Drilling stock opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83.

Get Stampede Drilling alerts:

Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Stampede Drilling had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of C$21.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stampede Drilling Inc. will post 0.0649351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stampede Drilling

Stampede Drilling Inc provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It provides drilling rig services; and leases drilling rigs; and operates a fleet of telescopic double and triple drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stampede Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stampede Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.