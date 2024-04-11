Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 407.38% from the company’s previous close.
Star Energy Group Price Performance
LON:STAR opened at GBX 10.84 ($0.14) on Tuesday. Star Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The firm has a market cap of £13.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Star Energy Group Company Profile
