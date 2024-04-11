Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 407.38% from the company’s previous close.

Star Energy Group Price Performance

LON:STAR opened at GBX 10.84 ($0.14) on Tuesday. Star Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The firm has a market cap of £13.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

