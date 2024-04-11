Steem Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $149.95 million and $2.41 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,920.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.08 or 0.00864452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00136587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00048074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00188769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00043762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00130516 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,539,791 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

