Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) PT Raised to $30.40 at Morgan Stanley

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.40 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

STLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.28.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Price Performance

Insider Activity at Stellantis

NYSE STLA opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $2,642,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 70,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.