Stifel Nicolaus Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $750.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $642.36.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $657.07 on Monday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $399.48 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.09 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.48.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

