STMicroelectronics’ (STM) Positive Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of STM stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 510,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 394,147 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,006,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 73,966 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

