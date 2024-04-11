StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,844,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,651.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 139,850 shares of company stock worth $47,311 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.