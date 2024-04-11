StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 8.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 74.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

