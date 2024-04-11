StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Up 8.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.04.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
