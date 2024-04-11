StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reading International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

