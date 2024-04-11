StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.23. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,166,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 2,601,703 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 23.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 11,253,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,141 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

