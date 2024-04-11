StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.39 on Monday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Coffee during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

