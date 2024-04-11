StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Performance
NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.39 on Monday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
