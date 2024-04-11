StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE PED opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 million, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.51. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $27,500.22. Following the transaction, the president now owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $27,500.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 838,800 shares in the company, valued at $553,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 505,334 shares in the company, valued at $323,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States.

