StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE PED opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 million, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.51. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.13.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States.
