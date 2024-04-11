StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1,690.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $3.01 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.94.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

