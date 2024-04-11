Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 330.8% in March

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 330.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNDL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,565. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $834.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Increases Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

