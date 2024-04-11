Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.