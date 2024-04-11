Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $8.72

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $8.53. Studio City International shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $944.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.25 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.

