S&U (LON:SUS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of S&U (LON:SUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,180 ($27.59) price objective on the stock.

S&U Price Performance

Shares of LON SUS opened at GBX 1,850 ($23.41) on Wednesday. S&U has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,750 ($22.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,570 ($32.53). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,873.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,068.72. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 47.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81. The stock has a market cap of £224.78 million, a P/E ratio of 685.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Get S&U alerts:

S&U Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share. This is a boost from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. S&U’s payout ratio is currently 6,222.22%.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.