Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Subsea 7 Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.38. 21,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,922. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 409.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.23). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Subsea 7 Cuts Dividend
Subsea 7 Company Profile
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Subsea 7
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.