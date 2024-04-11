Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.38. 21,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,922. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 409.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.23). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Cuts Dividend

Subsea 7 Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

