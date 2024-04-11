Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.14.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
