Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Taiyo Yuden Stock Down 1.5 %
TYOYY opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.57. Taiyo Yuden has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $134.43.
Taiyo Yuden Company Profile
