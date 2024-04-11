Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.