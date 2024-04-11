TD Cowen Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $400.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $345.36. The stock had a trading volume of 205,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.75. Stryker has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 434,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,264,000 after buying an additional 85,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

