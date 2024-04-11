Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading Up 3%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 87,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 690,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Teekay Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $676.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $339.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

About Teekay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Teekay by 454.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,695,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teekay by 85.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,361,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,174 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Teekay by 102.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,878,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 950,289 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Teekay by 77.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,816,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 793,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teekay by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 783,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

