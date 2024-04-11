Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading Up 3%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 87,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 690,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.
Teekay Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $676.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.33.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $339.19 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay
About Teekay
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
