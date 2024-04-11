Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Up 4.1%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.19 and last traded at $58.65. 58,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 454,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of -0.28.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 36.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

