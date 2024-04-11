Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIKK traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 6,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.31. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

