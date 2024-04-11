Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

Shares of Telecom Italia stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

