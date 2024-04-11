Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
Shares of Telecom Italia stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
