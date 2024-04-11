Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 800,675 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 787,946 shares.The stock last traded at $4.19 and had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Telefónica by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,594,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,066,000 after buying an additional 2,934,188 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,168,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,860,000 after acquiring an additional 767,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,385,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,703,000 after acquiring an additional 224,249 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,952,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,590 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

