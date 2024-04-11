Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telstra Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Telstra Group stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,467. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. Telstra Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Telstra Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

