Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Tesla by 14.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.59.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $169.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,096,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,781,250. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $540.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

