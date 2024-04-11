Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Update

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tessenderlo Group Price Performance

Shares of TSDOF stock opened at C$29.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.09. Tessenderlo Group has a one year low of C$29.50 and a one year high of C$29.50.

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

