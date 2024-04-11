Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Update

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tessenderlo Group Price Performance
Shares of TSDOF stock opened at C$29.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.09. Tessenderlo Group has a one year low of C$29.50 and a one year high of C$29.50.
Tessenderlo Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tessenderlo Group
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Blackstone’s $10 Billion Bet on Property Prices Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Tessenderlo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tessenderlo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.