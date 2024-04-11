Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Thales Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of THLLY stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $33.31. 17,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,818. Thales has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16.
Thales Company Profile
