Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thales Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of THLLY stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $33.31. 17,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,818. Thales has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

