The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 622.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 140,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 120,983 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

