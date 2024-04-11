The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.4 %

GS stock opened at $400.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.80. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20. The company has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.05.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

