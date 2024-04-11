The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $19,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,449,000 after buying an additional 3,416,321 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $4,925,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 235,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55,885.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,351,304 shares of company stock valued at $214,444,333.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

