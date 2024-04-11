The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 175,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 431,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.35.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $157.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $369.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

