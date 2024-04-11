The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 54,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PG opened at $156.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $163.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.