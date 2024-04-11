TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD opened at $2.11 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

